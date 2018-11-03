Various News: Candice LeRae Entrance Theme Released, Mark Henry Slams Big Show in 2014 Raw Clip, and Wrestling Birthdays Include Andrade Cien Almas and Dawn Marie

– WWE released the NXT entrance theme music for Candice LeRae. You can listen to her entrance music track, “Never Back Down,” in the player below.

– WWE released a vintage Raw clip featuring some footage of Mark Henry vs. Big Show from the November 3, 2014 edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check out the clip of Mark Henry slamming Big Show onto the steel step in the player below.

– Former NXT world champion Andrade Cien Almas celebrates his birthday today. He turns 29 years old. Meanwhile, former ECW and WWE talent Dawn Marie turns 48. Also, Cameron turns 31. Also Zelina Vega wished Almas a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below.