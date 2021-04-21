Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell To Get Rematch For NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

The Way’s Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell will get another shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, as revealed on this week’s NXT. Tonight’s show saw Indi Hartwell reveal that she had talked to William Regal and he’d agreed to give them another chance to capture the titles from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. The news came as little solace to LeRae, who had just been attacked by the champions after Hartwell had wandered off to chase down her crush Dexter Lumis.

The match does not yet have a date announced and was not mentioned among the three matches announced for next week. You can see video of LeRae’s confrontation with Moon and Blackheart below: