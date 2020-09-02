WWE News: Candice LeRae Invites Tegan Nox to Dinner, Nox On Their Shattered Friendhsip, Six-Man Tag Highlights

– Candice LeRae set out an invitation for Tegan Nox to come over for dinner on tonight’s NXT. After defeating Kacy Catanzaro, LeRae took the mic and invited Nox to the Gargano household, as you can see below:

– In related news, WWE posted a video with Nox talking about how her friendship with LeRae was shattered:

– WWE also shared a video from the six-man tag match that saw Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeat Legado del Fantasma: