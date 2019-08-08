WWE News: Candice LeRae On Being Motivated By Her Family, New XFL Video, Samoa Joe Takes Aim at UpUpDownDown Challengers

– WWE has released a new video of Candice LeRae discussing being motivated in NXT by her family. You can see the video below, in which LeRae’s mother and nieces visit the Performance Center. LeRae discusses how her family will see her compete at her first NXT TakeOver and what it means to her:

– The XFL has released a new video looking at Vinny Papale, the son of the legendary Vince Papale, seeking to create his own legacy as a possible XFL recruit:

– The latest UpUpDownDown sees the show’s champion, Samoa Joe, cutting a promo on his potential challengers. AJ Styles, R-Truth, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, and Cesaro will face off in a #1 Contenders’ Tournament that will be livestreamed on the channel Friday night at 9 PM ET.