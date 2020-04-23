wrestling / News
Candice LeRae Reveals New Look in NXT Segment (Pics, Video)
Candice LeRae is sporting a new look, and showed it off during tonight’s episode of NXT. During tonight’s episode, a segment aired with Johnny Gargano and LeRae from their home, talking about how they’re tired of being unappreciated and plan to make history by becoming the first married couple to reign as NXT Champion and NXT Women’s Champion at the same time.
You can see pics and video from the segment below, in which LeRae is now sporting a different hair color:
"The #WWENXT that I love has been turned into a 𝒕𝒐𝒙𝒊𝒄 𝒘𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 where the good people are taken advantage of and the horrible people 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆 and are 𝒓𝒆𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒅 for it." – @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/EtfUneVREd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020
"You know what? I'm not going to eat second anymore." – @CandiceLeRae
New hair, new attitude. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8XKAdjWjjl
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020
The many faces of @CandiceLeRae. She'll keep you guessing. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YBEzpcdlGy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020
Step 1. 🤵🏻👰🏼 pic.twitter.com/BH9B27HwAZ
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 23, 2020
The first-ever married couple to reign together as #WWENXT #WomensChampion & #NXTChampion.
They 𝓭𝓮𝓼𝓮𝓻𝓿𝓮 it. 🥂@JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/Ee0z3ivy5I
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020
