Candice LeRae Reveals New Look in NXT Segment (Pics, Video)

Candice LeRae is sporting a new look, and showed it off during tonight’s episode of NXT. During tonight’s episode, a segment aired with Johnny Gargano and LeRae from their home, talking about how they’re tired of being unappreciated and plan to make history by becoming the first married couple to reign as NXT Champion and NXT Women’s Champion at the same time.

You can see pics and video from the segment below, in which LeRae is now sporting a different hair color: