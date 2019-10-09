Candice LeRae On Fans Finally Seeing Who She Wants Them To See

In an interview with PWInsider, Candice LeRae spoke about NXT fans finally getting to see the version of her that she wants them to see, watching Johnny Gargano’s matches and more. Here are highlights:

On if she’s able to watch Gargano’s matches on nights she wrestles: “It’s really hard sometimes for us to kind of be able to focus on each other. The only downer, because I’ve been telling everybody how great it is to be here with my husband and how awesome it is. We get to travel together, we get to wake up and come into this cool Disneyland of wrestling on Earth here. This building is wrestling Disneyland and we get to do all this together. Our childhood dreams are a reality for both of us together. And then the bummer of it all is that you want so badly to be supportive, and he’s probably better at it than I am, because I always put a pressure on myself that nobody else is doing. But I want to not disappoint the fans and I want to give my all and if they expect a certain thing from me, I’m going to give them that, and then some if I can. There’s so much pressure that I put on myself that I think it makes it hard for me to focus and watch him. But maybe I just also have a confidence in him. I’m like, “He’s going to do well. He’s great, he’s great, he’s always going to do well.” So, I can kind of catch glimpses here and there. Takeovers are great if I’m earlier, if I’m not even on and then I’m like, “Okay, watch him.” I prefer to be on, but when we’re back to back, it’s even trickier.”

On showing fans a different version of herself: “Yeah. I think I just kind of put myself in a corner. I kind of dug myself in a hole because when you get here you’re like a new kid on campus or like you just moved to this school and they’re already halfway through the year so everybody knows everybody. And I came in thinking like, Oh no, I want to act a certain way. I want to do what they tell me to do and I don’t want to step out of line. And so I kind of… because I’m not a super confident person to begin with. I’m very insecure. So I just kind of questioned everything I did when I first got here. And then it’s like, okay well I can do this Johnny’s wife stuff because it’s pretty easy. And I mean it’s our real life and if something was wrong, I’m going to be concerned of course. And we love being able to have our relationship out there. So I kind of built this different version of myself here that I was like, but this isn’t me. And every time I’m doing a backstage segment, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I’m like, God, this isn’t me and I’m getting in these matches and then I feel like I’m limiting myself but I’m limiting myself because they’re not telling me, no, you can’t do that. I’m choosing for some reason within myself not to do it. And so then when they came and they said, okay, well now you and Io are going to wrestle at takeover. And it’s like we don’t do two singles women’s matches on a card. So it’s a special occasion and I was like, man, I have to deliver and I can’t be anything less than the best and so I started to think about what got me here? I mean, what really got me here? And I was like, I was that .. I just wasn’t scared of being who I was. I was me and I did what I knew how to do and I’ve thought with my passion and I perform with my passion. And now going in there with somebody like Io, I’m like, I have to be at least on par with her, at least. If I can be, I want to be at least on par with her. And I brought what I knew that I could do to the table. I said, look, this is what I actually know how to do and went from there. So I just felt the most like myself since being here. And it’s just, even in that four way, I felt the most like myself. I’m like, look, I’m here to take a beating because I can and I’m going to endure it and I’m going to get to the end. That’s what I’m here to do.”