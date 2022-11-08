Candice LeRae On Stepping Away From WWE To Have a Baby, Decision to Return

Candice LeRae stepped away from her career in WWE to start a family with Johnny Gargano in 2021, and she recently weighed in on the decision as well as her return. The WWE star spoke with the Ringside Podcast for a new interview and talked about why she decided 2021 was the right time for her to step back, how she felt about a return and how she is feeling now that she’s back on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On stepping away from the ring after Great American Bash: “When Johnny and I decided to have a baby, we were going into it saying, ‘When the time comes and we make this decision, I’m the one that has to step away. When do I feel good?’ There is just never a right time. It’s so hard as a woman, especially a woman with a career, to figure out what that right time is. We were doing all the stuff with The Way and that was a big part of it. Doing stuff with The Way, I started to feel very whole and very rounded. Me and Johnny, working with Austin Theory and Indi, I felt like getting to work with Indi made me feel like I was coming full circle and I was passing whatever I had learned in all my years to her.”

On making her return following her pregnancy: “We go to the point where, I asked myself, ‘if I end my career soon’…you don’t know when you’re pregnant how you’re going to feel on the other side of it. Am I going to want to come back to wrestling? You just don’t know. With so much unknown getting towards Great American Bash, I felt very whole and very complete. I have done so many cool things in my career that I felt like if that was it, I would feel good. Now, coming back from it all, I feel like I shouldn’t be allowed to do this stuff. The kid inside me is beyond the moon happy as can be. It’s literally living a dream.”