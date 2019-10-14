Candice LeRae On The Sacrifice She’s Not Willing To Make In NXT Again

In an interview with Newsweek, Candice LeRae said that her feud with Io Shirai allowed her to be herself and she’s not willing to sacrifice that part of her again in NXT. Here are highlights:

On her feud with Io Shirai: “When I got [to NXT] I felt I was sacrificing who I was for no rhyme or reason. I think then I was being insecure. The match with Io forced me to deliver and be myself. And now I feel like I’m wrestling like I always had before coming here. And now I’m able to give fans the me I’ve always been and should never sacrifice that again, because I want people to see the me that they liked before me getting here, and I want the people who don’t know who I am to see that version of me too because that’s who I truly am. I want them to feel the love for wrestling that I feel.”

On sacrifices: “I think I just hadn’t been myself when I got here. I didn’t feel confident in anything I was doing basically, [laughs] so when I’m not confident in it, I’m like “do I want to spring off the ropes and flip on somebody? Or do i want to fly in the ring and crash and burn?” The thing is, a lot of the things I do are so risky. The willingness to risk my body for these matches is what I sacrificed the most. And it’s not the fans fault. It’s just I felt insecure with what I was doing, and I was fearful to do it. And now I’m like, ‘you know what, if I’m not going to give it my all and do me, then what am I doing?'”

On Shayna Baszler: “She’s definitely had a lot of success here and for a good while. She definitely deserves it and she works hard and earns it. There’s a part of me that says, “man I’ve been doing this for so long and have so much to offer than she does.” we are such different kinds of competitors. She has this MMA background, and I just throw my body at people and see what happens. She has a tough-guy demeanor about her, but I’m tough too in a different way because I can endure the beating. We have so many differences, but I feel maybe we need a change.”