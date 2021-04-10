wrestling / News
WWE News: Candice LeRae Praises Indi Hartwell After NXT Takeover, Bianca Belair Makes Her WrestleMania Gear, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip
– Candice LeRae had a lot of praise for Indi Hartwell following their Tag Team Title match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. LeRae posted to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and Hartwell, writing:
Sometimes life sends you someone you needed unexpectedly.
As you can tell by my rare social media posts, I’m a pretty private person. However, I will share this with you….
I needed this woman more than I could’ve ever known. And I needed her to come into my life NOW. She is so special and has given me a whole new love for wrestling that came at the perfect time. I believe in her. And yes, as the pun says, “I support Indi Wrestling.”
Thanks for being such a great inspiration to this “old” lady. Thanks for standing by me and working hard for and with me. Thanks for not taking life too seriously and for helping me “Be Savage” and …. what’s it you kids say these days?…. oh! “Legend.” And finally, thanks for helping me feel like it’s worth the sacrifices. Lucky to have you as a partner and a friend.
Congrats on your first of so many more Takeovers, @indihartwell
– Bianca Belair’s latest WrestleMania diary has the Night One main eventer making her ring gear for her match with Sasha Banks:
– USA Network released a bonus clip from the latest episode of Miz & Mrs that you can check out below.
