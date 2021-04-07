Candice LeRae Praises Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez & More For Earning Their WrestleMania Spotlights

Candice LeRae has a lot of comrades getting ready for their big WrestleMania moments, and took a moment to praise four of them for earning said spot. LeRae posted to Twitter on Tuesday to call out Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, Indi Hartwell, and Bianca Belair as women who fought hard for their spots and are reaping the benefits, writing:

“Real human tweet: I want to take a moment to acknowledge how special it is that there are 4 women who have busted their asses and EARNED their spotlights this #WrestleMania week. @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE @indi_hartwell … Kill it this week(end) ladies!”

Belair and Ripley are set to compete against Sasha Banks and Asuka, respectively, for the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championships. Gonzalez is facing Io Shirai on the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver for the NXT Women’s Championship while Hartwell will team with LeRae against Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Hartwell posted a quick response acknowledging the praise, as you can see below:

Real human tweet: I want to take a moment to acknowledge how special it is that there are 4 women who have busted their asses and EARNED their spotlights this #WrestleMania week. @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE @indi_hartwell … Kill it this week(end) ladies! 💕🖤 — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) April 6, 2021