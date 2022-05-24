wrestling / News

Candice LeRae relaunches Her Pro Wrestling Tees Store

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 93020 Johnny Gargano Candice LeRae Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT contract recently expired, and she became a free agent. With that, LeRae has relaunched her Pro Wrestling Tees store, which the website announced (see below).

LeRae’s merch at Pro Wrestling Tees is available here.

Candice LeRae, Pro Wrestling Tees, Jeffrey Harris

