wrestling / News
Candice LeRae relaunches Her Pro Wrestling Tees Store
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT contract recently expired, and she became a free agent. With that, LeRae has relaunched her Pro Wrestling Tees store, which the website announced (see below).
LeRae’s merch at Pro Wrestling Tees is available here.
Candice LeRae Has Returned! 💜 🙌
Candice's Store Is Back At #PWTees As of Today. Get Her Official Merchandise Now At https://t.co/yX2edKe5bf@CandiceLeRae #ShesBack pic.twitter.com/CAdd7EOgqM
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) May 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Fan Who Tells Him To Keep Politics Out Of Wrestling
- Backstage Update on WWE Management’s View on Naomi & Sasha Banks Situation
- Jim Ross On WWE Never Doing Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Match, His Opinion On Why Austin Didn’t Want It
- WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Not Under A Legends Contract, Undertaker Involved