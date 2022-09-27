wrestling / News
Candice LeRae Returns To WWE, Picks Up Win on Raw
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
Candice LeRae is back in WWE and on the main roster, making her return on tonight’s episode of Raw. LeRae, who has been off screen since last July, came out as a surprise opponent of Nikki ASH. LeRae picked up the win, as you can see below.
LeRae stepped away from WWE TV due to her pregnancy and her contract with the company expired back in May.
SURPRISE!@CandiceLeRae has arrived on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/7vHRXsfMPT
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2022
YES WAY!@CandiceLeRae is back in action on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/T70T24hTLS
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2022
