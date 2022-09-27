wrestling / News

Candice LeRae Returns To WWE, Picks Up Win on Raw

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Candice LeRae WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Candice LeRae is back in WWE and on the main roster, making her return on tonight’s episode of Raw. LeRae, who has been off screen since last July, came out as a surprise opponent of Nikki ASH. LeRae picked up the win, as you can see below.

LeRae stepped away from WWE TV due to her pregnancy and her contract with the company expired back in May.

