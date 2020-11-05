wrestling / News
WWE News: Candice LeRae Destroys Shotzi Blackheart’s Tank, Io Shirai Calls Out Rhea Ripley
– Candice LeRae got a measure of revenge against Shotzi Blackheart by destroying her tank with a big truck. You can see a video of the segment below:
.@CandiceLeRae has DESTROYED @ShotziWWE's TANK!! 😱😱😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gaHGNV1rj6
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2020
– Io Shirai wants a match with Rhea Ripley as her next challenger. Shirai cut a promo in which she called out Rhea Ripley, as you can see below:
