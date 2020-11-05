wrestling / News

WWE News: Candice LeRae Destroys Shotzi Blackheart’s Tank, Io Shirai Calls Out Rhea Ripley

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Blackheart Candice LeRae

– Candice LeRae got a measure of revenge against Shotzi Blackheart by destroying her tank with a big truck. You can see a video of the segment below:

– Io Shirai wants a match with Rhea Ripley as her next challenger. Shirai cut a promo in which she called out Rhea Ripley, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, NXT, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading