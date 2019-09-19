wrestling / News
Candice LeRae to Face Shayna Baszler For NXT Women’s Title On October 2nd NXT
– NXT is counterprogramming AEW’s AEW Women’s Championship match with a Women’s Title match of their own. Candice LeRae won a Fatal Four-Way match on tonight’s episode to earn a shot at Baszler’s championship. That match will take place on October 2nd, which is the same night that AEW makes its debut on TNT.
You can see highlights from the match below:
Like 👏 it's 👏 NOTHING!@BiancaBelairWWE is THAT chick. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BaUn50jpe7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 19, 2019
Let's get started, shall we?
It's @BiancaBelairWWE vs. @shirai_io vs. @MiaYim vs. @CandiceLeRae, and an opportunity to challenge @QoSBaszler is on the line! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5P5Np1CmDZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
MAMMA MIA!!!!
If your 👀 aren't glued to @USA_Network, you're making a grave mistake.#WWENXT @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/VhvpAhrpuh
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2019
Bodies are flying ALL OVER THE PLACE in this high-octane Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT #WomensTitle!#WWENXT @BiancaBelairWWE @shirai_io @CandiceLeRae @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/78aNHtCuq0
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2019
Now would be a good time to #ProtectYaNeck. @MiaYim is on 🔥! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ISA5ZmVLIq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 19, 2019
Opportunity knocked, and @CandiceLeRae answered.
THAT'S how you kick off #WWENXT's LIVE 2-hour premiere! pic.twitter.com/WUDhg43pzK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
The only thing that stands between @CandiceLeRae and the #WWENXT #WomensTitle now is…
♠♠♠♠♠ pic.twitter.com/kWu5HsqFH4
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2019
