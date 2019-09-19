wrestling / News

Candice LeRae to Face Shayna Baszler For NXT Women’s Title On October 2nd NXT

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NXT is counterprogramming AEW’s AEW Women’s Championship match with a Women’s Title match of their own. Candice LeRae won a Fatal Four-Way match on tonight’s episode to earn a shot at Baszler’s championship. That match will take place on October 2nd, which is the same night that AEW makes its debut on TNT.

