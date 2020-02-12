Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai Announced For NXT Tonight, Adam Cole Teases Match With KUSHIDA

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Candice LeRae will take on Dakota Kai on tonight’s episode of NXT. Here’s the official card for tonight as of now:

* Winner Gets Crusierweight Title Shot: Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza

* Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

All the bad blood between @DakotaKai_WWE and @TeganNoxWWE_ has been emotionally taxing for @CandiceLeRae. However… Candice has the opportunity to face Dakota TONIGHT on #WWENXT! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pbNiSc5P2i — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 12, 2020

During the same episode, Johnny Gargano said he requested a match with Cameron Grimes based on an incident at live event in Riverside, CA.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Adam Cole teased a match, or at least a confrontation, with KUSHIDA.