Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai Announced For NXT Tonight, Adam Cole Teases Match With KUSHIDA

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Candice LeRae will take on Dakota Kai on tonight’s episode of NXT. Here’s the official card for tonight as of now:

* Winner Gets Crusierweight Title Shot: Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza
* Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

During the same episode, Johnny Gargano said he requested a match with Cameron Grimes based on an incident at live event in Riverside, CA.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Adam Cole teased a match, or at least a confrontation, with KUSHIDA.

