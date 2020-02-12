wrestling / News
Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai Announced For NXT Tonight, Adam Cole Teases Match With KUSHIDA
During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Candice LeRae will take on Dakota Kai on tonight’s episode of NXT. Here’s the official card for tonight as of now:
* Winner Gets Crusierweight Title Shot: Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza
* Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai
"What a cool life."@JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae had a blast during their tour of Stamford, CT! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/lg1UEY2RGN
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 12, 2020
"Who's the better @WWENXT Superstar?"@CandiceLeRae & @JohnnyGargano are the cutest. End of story. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/TLmolN9sRn
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 12, 2020
All the bad blood between @DakotaKai_WWE and @TeganNoxWWE_ has been emotionally taxing for @CandiceLeRae.
However… Candice has the opportunity to face Dakota TONIGHT on #WWENXT! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pbNiSc5P2i
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 12, 2020
As first revealed on @WWETheBump, @CandiceLeRae will go one-on-one with @DakotaKai_WWE TONIGHT on #WWENXT.https://t.co/tVzjiEU2rL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 12, 2020
During the same episode, Johnny Gargano said he requested a match with Cameron Grimes based on an incident at live event in Riverside, CA.
Meanwhile on Twitter, Adam Cole teased a match, or at least a confrontation, with KUSHIDA.
In a really bad mood…and I hear Kushida has a problem with what happened last week.
Ok tough guy, how about tonight you try and do something about it? I bet you won’t. @WWENXT #nxtonusa
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 12, 2020
