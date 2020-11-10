Candice LeRae vs. Toni Storm & More Set For This Week’s NXT

WWE has announced two matches, including Candice LeRae vs. Toni Storm, for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that Storm will face LeRae after the latter destroyed Shotzi Blackheart’s tank last week, while Xia Li will face Raquel Gonzalez.

The announcements read:

Toni Storm to go one on one with Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae left Shotzi Blackheart devastated after destroying her tank, but Blackheart wasn’t the only one The Poison Pixie upset.

Toni Storm will take up arms for Blackheart this week on NXT as she faces off with LeRae.

Blackheart was unsettled from the get-go last week in her bout with Storm, as she had been unable to locate her trademark tank. After a back-and-forth battle, LeRae cost Blackheart the match, distracting her when she appeared on the video board.

The Poison Pixie was far from done with tormenting Blackheart, though, as she later ran over Blackheart’s tank with a hummer to leave Blackheart despondent.

Storm has taken exception to LeRae’s wicked act. Will she teach LeRae a lesson?

Xia Li tries to change her fortunes against Raquel González

The NXT Universe still doesn’t know the exact nature of the mysterious letters Xia Li has received in recent weeks, though Li has made it clear she needs a big win.

But getting a victory this week will prove to be a tall order as she goes one on one with Raquel González.

Li has received several letters from Boa in recent weeks and has looked distraught upon reading them. She revealed they were from her family but declined to share any more details. Instead, she declared that she needed to end her recent losing streak.

With the latest letter prompting Li to request a match with the powerful González, can she score a major upset? Or will “Big Mami Cool” prove too dominant to overcome?