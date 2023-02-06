Candice LeRae On Wanting to Be Randy Savage Growing Up, Names Dream Opponent

Candice LeRae has expanded on comments about how she wanted to be Randy Savage growing up, while naming her dream in-ring opponent. The Raw star spoke with Keith Whittier for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On her dream opponent: “Shawn Michaels.”

On wanting to be Randy Savage as a kid: “I adored Miss Elizabeth as a child. There was just something about the physicality, in-ring, that left me in awe when I watch wrestling. It’s why I fell in love with wrestling, the wrestling part of it. I saw Randy Savage and I wanted that, so badly. I fell in love with him and the presence he had in the ring. ‘That’s everything I want to be one day.’ That presence, I want to be halfway as good as he is, I’d be totally pumped about. It’s special. That feeling he made me feel while watching, I loved it.”