Candice LeRae On When She Knew She’d Return to WWE, Wants The Way To Come Back

Candice LeRae made her WWE return last month, and she recently discussed when she knew she would be returning. LeRae appeared on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview, and Malcolm sent along some highlights that you can see below:

On when she knew she would return to WWE: “So Johnny and I both knew for sure about what I wanted to say a week before he debuted. So I knew for a while. Keeping a secret was very very difficult. In this day and age there’s so much social media and so many things leaking and trying to keep a secret was really difficult. I think being a secret was a little harder than me being a secret was easier but hard because I was going with him to train. I was his training buddy but we were just like oh yeah I’m just training with him. I think people just weren’t expecting me to be ready to come back so soon, not even Triple H was ready haha.”

On if she’d join Damage CTRL or start a faction of her own: “I’d like The Way to come back! We have Dexter now so we can… Theory can figure his life out and then we’ll get there… What is he doing? He went away to college, has a job now and he’s better than all of us.”

On her WWE Goals and WrestleMania dream match: “I can tell you that my ultimate goal I would love, love, love to have a mixed tag match at WrestleMania with me and Johnny against verses I mean it could be anybody but I’m just going to say there’s like Edge and Beth would be pretty awesome. I keep putting this out there because I’m hoping. Then Seth and Becky would be really awesome too.”