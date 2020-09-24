Candice LeRae Wins Battle Royal, Earns NXT Women’s Title Shot For NXT Takeover

Candice LeRae will face Io Shirai at NXT Takeover after winning a battle royal on tonight’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, LeRae won the battle royal that opened the episode to win a shot at Shirai at the October 4th PPV, last elimination Shotzi Blackheart. You can check out pics and clips from the match below.

We’ll have an updated card for NXT Takeover after tonight’s show.

An honor and a privilege to be in the presence of the #PoisonPixie @CandiceLeRae. 🧚‍♀️ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ySCr7Qqod8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020

4 eliminations and she hasn't even broken a sweat.@RaquelWWE is DOMINANT in this "Take Off to Takeover" #BattlRoyal! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aRLO7gPoQk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020