Candice LeRae Wins Battle Royal, Earns NXT Women’s Title Shot For NXT Takeover
Candice LeRae will face Io Shirai at NXT Takeover after winning a battle royal on tonight’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, LeRae won the battle royal that opened the episode to win a shot at Shirai at the October 4th PPV, last elimination Shotzi Blackheart. You can check out pics and clips from the match below.
We’ll have an updated card for NXT Takeover after tonight’s show.
.@CandiceLeRae attacked @TeganNoxWWE_ ahead of tonight's #BattleRoyal. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PMXt6EwU7o
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020
An honor and a privilege to be in the presence of the #PoisonPixie @CandiceLeRae. 🧚♀️ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ySCr7Qqod8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020
All 👀 on @RheaRipley_WWE.
She likes it that way. #WWENXT #BattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/K7vBvHdJmk
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
Brutality & hilarity. 👹😂@RheaRipley_WWE #WWENXT #BattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/EnBZChfQVw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 24, 2020
WHAT A SAVE!@KacyCatanzaro pulls off an incredible maneuver to avoid elimination in this high-stakes #BattleRoyal! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DRxemw290d
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
4 eliminations and she hasn't even broken a sweat.@RaquelWWE is DOMINANT in this "Take Off to Takeover" #BattlRoyal! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aRLO7gPoQk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020
The battle heats up!
Who’s going to walk out of this #BattleRoyal with a ticket to an NXT #WomensTitle opportunity at #NXTTakeOver? pic.twitter.com/b5yUXJFV4c
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
We see you AGAIN, @KacyCatanzaro!
That's true friendship from @wwekayden. #WWENXT #BattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/kLFBObLm1m
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
You guys. @RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE have BOTH been eliminated from the #BattleRoyal!
It's ANYONE'S game now! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qWrEI79Oxd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020
SHE DID THAT.@CandiceLeRae has eliminated @ShotziWWE to win the No. 1 Contender's #BattleRoyal in the Take Off to TakeOver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fiJUXl1n6L
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
