Candice LeRae Wins Battle Royal, Earns NXT Women’s Title Shot For NXT Takeover

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Candice LeRae will face Io Shirai at NXT Takeover after winning a battle royal on tonight’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, LeRae won the battle royal that opened the episode to win a shot at Shirai at the October 4th PPV, last elimination Shotzi Blackheart. You can check out pics and clips from the match below.

We’ll have an updated card for NXT Takeover after tonight’s show.

