Candice LeRae Says Her WWE Return Was ‘A No Brainer’

Candice LeRae returned to WWE in late 2022 after several months off, and she says the decision was an easy one. LeRae’s contract expired in May of 2022 while she was off from the company, and she remained out of the ring until her return in September of that year. LeRae spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp over Royal Rumble weekend and talked about her return.

“Johnny is very patient. I’m not. So five weeks after I had Quill [their child], I went to my doctor and I was like, ‘How soon can I do physical stuff?’ They cleared me and I just needed to be back at the PC as soon as possible to get in ring to see if it was even possible. So by week eight or nine, I was finally back in a ring rolling around a little bit. That was my, ‘Okay, I can do this again.’”

She continued, “So, when my contract expired and we were trying to figure things out, I basically told him, ‘Hey, I think I’m going back to the indies, and I’m wrestling right now.’ He was like, ‘No, no, no, no. Just wait.’ So the process was me being like, ‘I’m ready,’ and my husband saying, ‘Just wait.’ When Shawn and Hunter reached out, it was a no brainer. This is where I wanted to be. This is where we wanted to be our whole lives. It’s home.”