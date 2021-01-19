Candice Michelle Explains How She and Melina Genuinely Hated Each Other

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle, who discussed her feud with Melina, and how tensions between the two nearly boiled over for real at a house show. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Candice Michelle on her loyalty to WWE: “I’ve always been very loyal to WWE. I’ve never taken anything personal. I remember talking to John Cena and he told me, ‘when you are starting to get noticed, get the fans to get behind you or hate you, you’ve done your job.’ When you get to that level, or creep in there, and then its taken away from you…it’s really hard. But I remember him [Cena] saying, ‘it’s a machine, it’ll go on with or without you.'”

On the reception she got when she returned: “When I go back, I get to be a part of the circle. I love them there, they are my brothers and sisters. It’s a brotherhood there, I have a great relationship with everyone. And to take home the 24/7 Championship was awesome [sic]. Because when I went in there, I had no clue if I was gonna be featured or whether they want me back. My mindset was, I’m just gonna show up for me.”

Michelle on how she and Melina genuinely hated each other: “When things start firing off on Twitter, things can get bad. That’s actually how my match with Melina happened. Legit. We hated each other. We were legit gonna go into a real fight at a house show. Twitter had just started, we said something to each other and then we had a match. It makes for great TV. Any time there’s any heat or drama, Vince is incredible at taking that kind of stuff and running with it.”

On why Melina resented her: “She just hated the fact that she came up with the indie scene and to wrestling school, she busted her butt that way. And to her, I was this pretty girl from Hollywood who just got lucky and got a deal. For her to wrestle against me was almost a disgrace for her. And she made that very clear.”

Michelle on learning from her matches with Melina: “Most matches I had with her I actually learned a lot. We also did an indie show together and I gave this motivational speech and told Melina, ‘I respect you because you pushed me to be better.’ She taught me how to work the crowd. As a newbie not going to wrestling world, I want to perform for the crowd. I want to be great. When you can dance, it’s really frustrating. I remember coming back from a broken nose and telling Lisa Marie Varon that she needed to stay away from my nose. Lisa told me if she needed to stay away from her nose than I’m not a wrestler. It was different working with Beth Phoenix because she would lay out all the spots and the flow was great.”