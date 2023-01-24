– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was asked about a potential Royal Rumble appearance. Candice Michelle said while she is open to the idea and appearing in the women’s Rumble match, she doesn’t think this year will be her time. She stated the following on the event:

“I wish I was going. Every year, people are always like, ‘How come you’re not there? Why are you not in this?’ One year, they mentioned I was there but never called me. It just hasn’t been my time. So I’m open for it, I’m looking forward to the year when it’s my time, and I don’t think this year’s my time either, but you never know. WWE likes to call you the day before and say, ‘By the way, can you come down tomorrow? ‘ So I’m not planning on being there this year, but I’ll watch and support, and hopefully one of these years, it’s my time to be there.”

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is slated for Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. There are currently 23 slots left to fill in the women’s Royal Rumble match.