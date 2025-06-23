wrestling / News

Canelo Alvarez Teases Potential WWE Appearance At Some Point

June 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Image Credit: TKO

Boxer Canelo Alvarez says that he may end up appearing on WWE TV at some point. Alvarez is facing Terence Crawford in a fight on September 13th promoted by Dana White’s boxing league under TKO, and Alvarez appeared at a press conference promoting the event, during which he was asked about a potential appearance in WWE.

“We’re talking about [that],” Alvarez said (per Fightful). “Maybe. Maybe you will see me in WWE at some point.”

Alvarez and Crawford’s fight will be for a super middleweight bout and will air on Netflix.

