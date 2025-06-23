wrestling / News
Canelo Alvarez Teases Potential WWE Appearance At Some Point
June 22, 2025 | Posted by
Boxer Canelo Alvarez says that he may end up appearing on WWE TV at some point. Alvarez is facing Terence Crawford in a fight on September 13th promoted by Dana White’s boxing league under TKO, and Alvarez appeared at a press conference promoting the event, during which he was asked about a potential appearance in WWE.
“We’re talking about [that],” Alvarez said (per Fightful). “Maybe. Maybe you will see me in WWE at some point.”
Alvarez and Crawford’s fight will be for a super middleweight bout and will air on Netflix.
Canelo Álvarez says there's a chance you might see him in the WWE soon 👀 #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/rWFTDNZhNF
— NetflixSports (@netflixsports) June 22, 2025
