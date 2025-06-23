Canelo Alvarez Teases Potential WWE Appearance At Some Point

Boxer Canelo Alvarez says that he may end up appearing on WWE TV at some point. Alvarez is facing Terence Crawford in a fight on September 13th promoted by Dana White’s boxing league under TKO, and Alvarez appeared at a press conference promoting the event, during which he was asked about a potential appearance in WWE.

“We’re talking about [that],” Alvarez said (per Fightful). “Maybe. Maybe you will see me in WWE at some point.”

Alvarez and Crawford’s fight will be for a super middleweight bout and will air on Netflix.