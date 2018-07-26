Cannonball: Thank You, Virgil Flynn III

Last week, those of us in California’s Bay Area – and really, wrestling as a whole – lost a supremely popular and beloved wrestler, when Virgil Flynn III passed away unexpectedly. He was just 33 years old. It’s only been 7 days as I write this, and the absolute shock, dismay, and sadness that has permeated over those of us who were lucky enough to either watch him wrestle, or share the ring with him, is still extremely palpable.

This week, I wanted to take a break from the usual. I just want to pay respects to a man that I enjoyed watching wrestle since 2006.

It will be less career restrospective, and more personal experiences with the man.

I first saw the man wrestle at a local show in Sonoma County, back in 2006 (if I recall correctly). Sacramento’s Supreme Pro Wrestling was bringing a new event to our town, called Punkslam. I was just excited to have some pro wrestling hit the town and was going to be there no matter what.

On this card, Virgil Flynn would wrestle a man known as Frost. Virgil was a smaller wrestler, standing about 5’6” and weighing in at around 140 lbs. Frost, on the other hand, is a big man at 6’3”, and 282 pounds. The match was your basic big-man, little-man match, with Frost dishing out huge, powerful moves, while Flynn would attempt to stick and move, landing some incredibly athletic maneuvers along the way.

I was standing ringside, and, being the dumb fan I am, just began screaming out “POWERBOMB!!!” throughout the match. When Frost was in control: “POWERBOMB!!!” When Virgil got the momentum back on his side: “POWERBOMB!!!” The whole match. No, I’m not recounting this so you can all know how cool I am. I know I was being dumb. But hey, it was fun. Finally, Frost took control, seemingly for good. He’d boot Flynn in the gut, and set him up. “You want a powerbomb?!? Here’s your fucking powerbomb!!!” And he lifted Flynn up for it, and Flynn rolled up and over, hit a sunset flip, and got the surprise pin. Maybe it was done on the fly, or maybe I had some ESP, but the idea that my chant directly figured into the finish, and that it helped Flynn get the win, made me an instant fan of the man.

Punkslam would come through town for a couple more years, but eventually stopped running shows. I wouldn’t see Virgil wrestle again until about 2015, when Phoenix Pro Wrestling began operations, and a lot of the same local talent (from Supreme Pro, Gold Rush, Best of the West, and other places) would show up. I had missed their first few shows in 2014, so it was nice to finally get to see the new guys, and to get to see the familiar face in Virgil Flynn.

It was good to see Virgil still doing it. He was fun to watch. And so, so adored by the fans. In a world where we all love to stand out and boo the super good guys so we can cheer the cooler, edgier bad guys, Flynn always had unanimous support. He’d dish out his signature multi-high fives to kids and adults alike, and everyone knew it was going to be a good time when he was in the ring. And, of course, when the time was right, we’d get to see that #CANNONBALL that he used to take out his opposition.

I was even luckier still, once I finally made it to my first Hoodslam, to see that Flynn was also a member of that roster, too! And while many of the wrestlers at Hoodslam will slightly tweak their usual persona (if not outright change it completely) for the different vibe that Hoodslam brings, I was pleasantly surprised to see that Virgil Flynn was still Virgil Flynn. Even in the muckpit of Hoodslam, his genuine goodness always shined through, and always made him a favorite.

I’d always try to get a high five from the man if I happened to walk by him after he’d had his match, and he was always down to give one. The man was just really nice, really good, and really authentic.

As a fan, though, I think the most geeked I ever got for the man was hearing that he had joined the Global Force Wrestling roster! And that he nearly won its inaugural NexGen Championship! Flynn would compete in a Fatal Four-way against Jigsaw, TJ Perkins, and PJ Black, and Black would end up the winner in October of 2015.

The idea that this man, who I had seen in some small concert hall in the North Bay, was now a part of this upstart national promotion was just so cool to me! And that he was getting some real spotlight, and not being cast as one of the guys who can’t win? Even better.

Virgil had also been running his own company, Virgil Flynn III promotions, where he was happy to give his fellow wrestlers another place to hone their craft, earn some more money, and perform for a different audience. At all times, Virgil Flynn was someone who loved wrestling, and wanted to give back to it so much more than he ever got from it.

At the end of the day, we lost one of the very best people we could hope to have in this business. I as a fan am devastated, but I can’t even fathom the loss felt by his brothers and sisters in the sport, and I don’t even want to attempt to feel the pain his wife and kids are feeling. My heart aches so badly for them all.

I reached out to some of the talent that I am slightly familiar with, in the hopes of getting those that knew him better than I to share some personal stories, whether wrestling-related, or more to show us the man we may not have gotten to know.

I didn’t reach out to everyone, and that was more because I didn’t want to badger people that I’ve not really interacted with before. It was no disrespect, and I do hope that we all get to tell our Virgil Flynn stories. If not below in the comments, then on any message board, or at any show. My love to the Bay Area Wrestling Scene, as we all deal with this devastating, unfortunate loss.

Brittany Wonder, Hoodslam: “When we were at The Colonial training as teens (like a decade ago), he was having a conversation with my Mom in the theater. Me being the hopped-up ball of 15 year old I was at the time noticed my Mom was wearing those snap-on, male stripper kinda sweat pants. So, I take off as fast as I can, run by my Mom, and yank. POP POP POP half the pants fall off for like a nano second. I turn to take in my path of chaos, and all I can see is Virgil’s face, eyes as large as saucers, pointing to himself, looking side by side in disbelief. He looks at my Mom and stutters: “Am I the only one who actually saw that?!” My Mom laughs, and throws a shoe at me.

We were also in constant competition to see who weighed more as I leaned out and he gained. I was just always like a pound heavier than he was, ha.”

AJ Kirsch (aka Broseph Joe Brody), Hoodslam, APW, Virgil Flynn III Productions: “I’ve known Virgil for years, but didn’t get to know him or work closely with him until the last year or so as the host, ring announcer, live commentator, and, more recently, co-booker at Virgil Flynn III Productions in the Sacramento area.

The very reason I came on to help book shows was because his cards were getting unbearably long. 12, 13, sometimes 14 matches. It was exhausting for me, the talent, and the fans. I voiced my concern to him and he asked me to help him book the shows. Not only was I honored to be asked to help book the shows, but the very reason it happened was because Virgil simply could not say “no” to the boys. He wanted to give everyone who made the trip and brought their gear a spot on the show and he wanted to get his students ring time in front of a crowd. It made for an arduous show at times, but it spoke volumes about Virgil as a trainer, wrestler, and how generous he was in the ring and out of the ring. Professional wrestling as a whole and the world itself did not deserve him.

He was a phenomenal wrestler and an even better man.”

I’d like to thank Brittany and AJ for taking the time out of their busy schedules to provide a story here. I know this won’t resonate with everyone. I know not everyone knows the man. I’d recommend learning about him, though.

If you have the means, and want to support the Flynn family, the following are donating 100% of proceeds until the end of August to them:

http://brownbutterwrestling.com/VFIII.html – Brown Butter Wrestling has over 100 shirts from 30+ performers

www.ProWrestlingTees.com/RenoScum – The RENO SCUM store

www.ProWrestlingTees.com/WrestlingWithWregret – Brian Zane of Wrestling with Wregret’s stor

www.ProWrestlingTees.com/WPW – Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling store

www.ProWrestlingTees.com/ddsspectacle – Kaiju Attack Wrestling’s store

www.ProWrestlingTees.com/goinginraw -Going in Raw Podcast store

GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/virgil-flynn-iii-family-fund if you don’t want merch but still would like to help, and the Paypal is [email protected]

To those in the area, the Virgil E Flynn III Benefit Show will be taking place at the Colonial Theater, on August 4th. Doors open at 6PM. Again, all proceeds will benefit the family.

Thank you, Virgil Flynn III, for the 12 years of entertainment you brought to me. Thank you for everything you did for anyone looking to break into the business. Thank you for being the genuine article. While our tears will fall for some time to come as we remember you, they will undoubtedly be accompanied by smiles for the happiness you brought into our lives.

Thank you to his family for sharing him with us. Thank you for accepting all of us into your family as we grieve together. Thank you, Kathi Flynn, for letting us get to know the man you loved so dearly. Thank you for allowing me to author this piece. Just, thank you. We love you.

Rest In Peace, Virgil Flynn.



