WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Chyna Artwork, Ronda Rousey Gets Weird With Swimsuits
– A new WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video is out with Rob Schamberger paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. You can watch the video below.
– Ronda Rousey’s newest YouTube video features her getting weird with swimsuits and lint rollers. Here’s the description for the video:
Ronda forgot more stuff and this time she can’t stop doing a Hank Hill voice, bah gawd. I tell ya’ w’hut, she gets goofy in this one while trying on hats too tight for her brain and pestering the doggos with her new roller.
