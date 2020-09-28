wrestling / News

WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Chyna Artwork, Ronda Rousey Gets Weird With Swimsuits

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ronda Rousey 11-5-18 Raw

– A new WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video is out with Rob Schamberger paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. You can watch the video below.

– Ronda Rousey’s newest YouTube video features her getting weird with swimsuits and lint rollers. Here’s the description for the video:

Ronda forgot more stuff and this time she can’t stop doing a Hank Hill voice, bah gawd. I tell ya’ w’hut, she gets goofy in this one while trying on hats too tight for her brain and pestering the doggos with her new roller.

