wrestling / News

WWE News: New Canvas 2 Canvas Features Edge Artwork, Kofi Kingston Hates Cheese

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Randy Orton Edge Raw 5-18-20

– In the newest Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE artist Rob Schamberger walks through his process of creating a new piece of Edge artwork. You can watch the video below.

– Kofi Kingston admitted in a new episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast that he’s not a fan of cheese. He explains his reasoning in the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, Kofi Kingston, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading