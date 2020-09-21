wrestling / News
WWE News: New Canvas 2 Canvas Features Edge Artwork, Kofi Kingston Hates Cheese
September 21, 2020
– In the newest Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE artist Rob Schamberger walks through his process of creating a new piece of Edge artwork. You can watch the video below.
– Kofi Kingston admitted in a new episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast that he’s not a fan of cheese. He explains his reasoning in the video below.
