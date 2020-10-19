wrestling / News

WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Shawn Michaels’ Fashion, Artwork For Bianca Belair Topps Card, Asuka Wowed By Kinder Egg

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Shawn Michaels Showstopper WWE

– WWE artist Rob Schamberger focused on Shawn Michaels’ fashion in his newest Canvas 2 Canvas drawing.

– Schamberger also tweeted his artwork for a new Bianca Belair card for Topps. “The EST of WWE is UN-DIS-PU-TED! My @BiancaBelairWWE card for @Topps @WWE Undisputed 2020. It was really important to me especially to represent this specific gear on the card,” he wrote.

– In her newest YouTube video, Asuka takes a look at a Kinder egg she bought at CVS. You can watch the video below.

