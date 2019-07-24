wrestling / News
Capital One Arena Releases Promotional Image for First AEW on TNT Event
– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and TNT revealed today that the weekly TV show for AEW on TNT will be held on Wednesday nights, and the show will debut on October 2. The event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The Capital One Arena has now released a promotional image for the upcoming card via Twitter, which you can see below.
Ticket sale details on the show will be released on Monday, July 29 at 12:00 pm EST. The title for AEW’s weekly TV show is expected to be announced in the next week or so. Doors are slated to open at 6:30 pm EST with a start time of 7:30 pm EST. AEW’s show on TNT will be a two-hour show airing at 8:00 pm EST.
The new promotional image for the event features Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. Here’s the official blurb from Capital One Arena’s website on the show:
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced on Monday, July 29, at Noon EST via AEW’s social media platforms.
FIRST-EVER TV LIVE EVENT HERE @CapitalOneArena @AEWrestling
Ticket information to be announced soon pic.twitter.com/53bfn2ahvh
— Capital One Arena (@CapitalOneArena) July 24, 2019
