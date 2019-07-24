Capitol Wrestling Executive Discusses Nashville Show, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall Agreeing to Appear to Help Overturn Man’s Wrongful Conviction

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Capitol Wrestling co-creator and executive producer Matt Ryan, who discussed the independent promotion going on the road to Nashville for an upcoming event, working with Kevin Nash, and more. Below are some highlights.

Matt Ryan on Capitol going on the road: “This is something means a lot to me because it’s our first show out of the New York metro area. We’ve ran exclusively in New Jersey for two-and-a-half years. We just ran two shows in Brooklyn that almost killed me.”

Matt Ryan on how the proceeds from the show are going toward Adam Braseel for a wrongful conviction: “But it means a lot to us as a company because of why we’re going to Nashville. We’re going there because of Adam Braseel who was wrongly convicted of murder over a decade ago. He spent over 12 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. His conviction was overturned but charges were re-filed and Adam was sent back to prison. This will help him get out of jail and start his life again after some of the most egregious incompetence and police corruption I have ever seen in my life,” stated Ryan.

Matt Ryan on having Kevin Nash and Scott Hall wanting to help and appear at the show: “Hall and Nash were on our want list for over a year now. … After talking with Kevin Nash about Adam’s case, Kevin texted back ‘We wanna do this. We wanna help them. We don’t just wanna raise awareness; we want to help get him out of jail.’ That kind of struck a chord with everyone about how f***ing cool Kevin Nash is.”

Matt Ryan on the Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars eras: “That stuff changed the way we look at pro wrestling and changed the entire industry. It was a shockwave just of how you could present pro wrestling, characters and the levels of reality you could bring back to a sport that was really heavily fictionalized in the early 90s. That and ECW were the lynchpins of this reality era that a lot of fans and peers are trying to bring back in 2019. It’s not an easy thing to accomplish because you need that authenticity and Hall and Nash brought it back.”