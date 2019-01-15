Various News: Capitol Wrestling Nearing New TV Deal, Ric Flair Hosting Super Bowl Party

– Capitol Wrestling is close to a new TV deal to bring their programming to Regional News Network. Wrestling Inc reports that the Northeastern wrestling company is looking to syndicate their show and, if the deal is signed, will begin airing on the network on February 4th.

Capitol Wrestling already airs on FITE and Global Wrestling Network, and was the fifth most-watched wrestling promotion on Twitch last year.

– Ric Flair noted on Twitter that he will be hosting a Blitz Tailgate party during Super Bowl LIII on February 3rd. The party takes place at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlanta and will include an all-you-can-eat gourmet buffet, premium bar, live entertainment and celebrity guest appearances: