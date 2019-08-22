Capitol Wrestling Set to Stream on Tubi TV This Fall

– Capitol Wrestling announced this week that the promotion will be available on Tubi TV this fall. you can check ou tthe full press release below.

Capitol Wrestling Launches On Tubi TV This Fall.

In the first move of Capitol Wrestling’s partnership with Deep C Digital, the East Coast based pro wrestling program will be bringing its weekly series to Tubi TV.

The program, seen by over 1.6 million viewers in 2018, will bring an alternative brand of professional wrestling to Tubi’s 25 million users beginning this fall, bringing some of pro wrestling’s best talent to the platform.

With matches including Sonny Kiss, current Capitol Wrestling champion Homicide, Bellator’s Jake Hager, as well as Colby Corino, Jimmy Rave, Special K and more of the Capitol’s genre-defining talent.

An initial order of 30 episodes will highlight Capitol Wrestling’s live event from the Skankfest comedy festival featuring Tony Hinchcliffe, as well as Capitol’s New York City and Nashville Tennessee debuts.

Capitol Wrestling counts former WWE and Impact Wrestling executive David Sahadi, as well as former WCCW, WCW, and ROH director/producer Dan Bynum among senior leadership, and has produced over 120 episodes of first-run content seen across the globe through digital and traditional syndication, bolstered by its partnership with Deep C Digital, which is ran by former Viacom and Walt Disney executive John Kim.

Tubi, developed in 2014, is the largest independently-owned video service in the United States which has surpassed over 20 million active users, features content from Paramount Pictures, Shout Factory, Lionsgate, Warner Bros, as well as a deal with Comcast Owned NBC-Universal.