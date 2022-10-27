Caprice Coleman Says Hurt Business Was So Good They Had To Be Broken Up

Caprice Coleman believes the Hurt Business got broken up because they were too strong as a group. Coleman appeared on Da Podcast for a new interview and offered his thoughts on a couple of WWE stables; you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the New Day: “The thing I like about The New Day, and I guess hear me out, the reason why I like them as a faction is they broke all the barriers.”

On the Hurt Business’ breakup: “I think The Hurt Business was so good they had to break it up. Bro, The Hurt Business is freaking tag team champions, world champion, and the U.S. champion. They’re the freaking modern day Horsemen, period. That is exactly what they were. They were the modern day Horsemen. They were so powerful. Anyway, they had Cedric Alexander as the rookie that was gonna be like the evolution, and they had seasoned athletes, and the unstoppable guy, and the minds behind it.”