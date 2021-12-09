Caprice Coleman On Nearly Getting A Contract With WWE While Working As Enhancement Talent

In an interview with Fightful, Caprice Coleman spoke about working as enhancement talent for WWE and believing he would get a contract with them at the time. Here are highlights:

On working as enhancement talent in WWE: “All of them were memorable. The thing about that was that, at that time, I just always felt like I was on the edge of getting signed, like I was gonna get a contract. They treated me so. They were very nice to me. I didn’t have any bad run-ins with anybody. I’d talk to them and differently people would say, ‘Hey, something might happen. Have you talked with so-and-so?’ I would just come there and do my best. It got to a point to where people were requesting to work with me. They said, ‘That’s a good thing.’ I guess the thing that would always happen is the person that was interested in hiring me would get fired. So I would come in and there would be a new person in charge and it’d be like starting over each time. So that’s what happened there. But every time I was there I enjoyed myself. I was very hopeful that something would happen. It just didn’t. It is what it is. That’s a huge business. People wish cards played out different, but my life is what it is.”

On getting calls to work as an extra for WWE: “Yeah, it was really good because I pretty much knew for sure any time WWE was in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, any of the surrounding areas, that I was going to get a phone call. That’s a great feeling.”

On not getting a deal: “Right and that’s what I was saying. They would help me until they got to a certain point and then something would happen with them, and then they would get switched around, and this would get switched around. So it’s the nature of the beast. People get moved around and you’re kinda starting over again each time. But it is what it is.”