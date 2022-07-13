wrestling / News

Caprice Coleman vs. Richard King Added To Battle Slam: The Takeover

July 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Battle Slam: The Takeover Image Credit: Battle Slam

Battle Slam has announced a match between Caprice Coleman and Richard King for their upcoming event ‘The Takeover’. The event happens on July 28 in Atlanta at the Oasis Event Center. The lineup includes:

* Baron Black vs. Lil Scrappy
* World Championship Tournament Qualifier: KC Navarro vs. Leon Ruff
* World Championship Tournament Qualifier: Alan Angels vs. Shoot Taylor
* Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade
* Caprice Coleman vs. Richard King

