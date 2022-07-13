wrestling / News
Caprice Coleman vs. Richard King Added To Battle Slam: The Takeover
July 13, 2022 | Posted by
Battle Slam has announced a match between Caprice Coleman and Richard King for their upcoming event ‘The Takeover’. The event happens on July 28 in Atlanta at the Oasis Event Center. The lineup includes:
* Baron Black vs. Lil Scrappy
* World Championship Tournament Qualifier: KC Navarro vs. Leon Ruff
* World Championship Tournament Qualifier: Alan Angels vs. Shoot Taylor
* Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade
* Caprice Coleman vs. Richard King
#BATTLESLAM • THE TAKEOVER
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
CAPRICE COLEMAN vs RICHARD KING
7. 28. 2022 • ATLANTA, GA
🎟https://t.co/OfFZsYSptq pic.twitter.com/y0gBhmqq5s
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) July 13, 2022
