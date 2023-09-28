Captain Insano Makes Appearance On AEW Dynamite

Captain Insano has arrived in AEW, appearing on this week’s Dynamite. Paul Weight appeared in a segment on Wednesday’s show with Adam Cole and MJF. The two friends were out fishing when they thought they’d caught a megalodon, which turned out to be Captain Insano who was trying to take a swim. The three ended up enjoying a beer together.

Insano made a brief appearance previously in The Acclaimed’s music video in November of last year.