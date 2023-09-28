wrestling / News
Captain Insano Makes Appearance On AEW Dynamite
September 27, 2023 | Posted by
Captain Insano has arrived in AEW, appearing on this week’s Dynamite. Paul Weight appeared in a segment on Wednesday’s show with Adam Cole and MJF. The two friends were out fishing when they thought they’d caught a megalodon, which turned out to be Captain Insano who was trying to take a swim. The three ended up enjoying a beer together.
Insano made a brief appearance previously in The Acclaimed’s music video in November of last year.
Just a couple of Boat Bros sharing a moment of friendship out on the water with a surprising guest!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AdamColePro | @The_MJF | @PaulWight pic.twitter.com/Mt6V8bj9jg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023