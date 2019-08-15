wrestling / News

WWE News: Captains Comment On Next Week’s 205 Live Match, WWE Milestone Looks at Kofi Kingston’s Title Wins

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew Gulak Oney Lorcan 205 Live

– Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to react to the Captain’s Challenge for next week’s 205 Live. As noted earlier today, Gulak and Orcan will choose teams of five to face off on next week’s episode. The two posted:

– WWE posted new WWE Milestones video of Kofi Kingston’s various championship wins in celebration of his birthday. You can see that video below:

