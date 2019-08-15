WWE News: Captains Comment On Next Week’s 205 Live Match, WWE Milestone Looks at Kofi Kingston’s Title Wins

– Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to react to the Captain’s Challenge for next week’s 205 Live. As noted earlier today, Gulak and Orcan will choose teams of five to face off on next week’s episode. The two posted:

this coming from the man who used to mock me, call me a joke, and with where he stands today! laughable. i'll humor you, drake. who to choose? i'll take the day before I start to decide https://t.co/ipuh45qr3H — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 14, 2019

I KNOW A FEW GUYS https://t.co/BzjmepEOPo — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 14, 2019

– WWE posted new WWE Milestones video of Kofi Kingston’s various championship wins in celebration of his birthday. You can see that video below: