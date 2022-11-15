wrestling / News
Card Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
The lineup is set for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced on Monday that the following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:
* Homicide vs. Blake Christian
* Bullet Club vs. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian
* Peter Avalon vs. Keita
⚡️Saturday 8/7c #njpwSTRONG continues the Showdown series!
In action:
⚡️ @KEiTAyourHeart🆚 @PAvalon
⚡️ @_BlakeChristian @Mascaradorada24🆚 BULLET CLUB @DashingChrisBey @elpwrestling
⚡️ #Homicide 🆚 @FilthyTomLawlor
Tune in on @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njShowdown #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Rg5hjyUwvj
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 15, 2022
