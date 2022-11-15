wrestling / News

Card Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 11-19-22 Image Credit: NJPW

The lineup is set for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced on Monday that the following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:

* Homicide vs. Blake Christian
* Bullet Club vs. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian
* Peter Avalon vs. Keita

