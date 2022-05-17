wrestling / News
Card Announced For PWG Nineteen, Takes Place In July
May 16, 2022 | Posted by
PWG has a lineup for their next show PWG Nineteen, which is set for fourth of July weekend. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place on July 3rd:
* PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* PWG World Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne vs. Aussie Open
* Mike Bailey vs. Buddy Matthews
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Masha Slamovich
* JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood
* Aramis vs. Shane Haste