Card Announced For PWG Nineteen, Takes Place In July

PWG has a lineup for their next show PWG Nineteen, which is set for fourth of July weekend. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place on July 3rd:

* PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* PWG World Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne vs. Aussie Open

* Mike Bailey vs. Buddy Matthews

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Masha Slamovich

* JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Aramis vs. Shane Haste