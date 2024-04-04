wrestling / News

Card Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

April 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 4-4-24 Image Credit: ROH

The Undisputed Kingdom and more will be in action on this week’s ROH TV. ROH announced the following matches for Thursday’s episode, which will air on HonorClub:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Infantry
* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels & Jack Cartwheel
* Anna Jay vs. Nikita
* Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson
* Evil Uno vs. London Lightning
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA
* Athena and Hikaru Shida sign their ROH Women’s World Championship match contract

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading