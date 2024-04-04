Card Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

The Undisputed Kingdom and more will be in action on this week’s ROH TV. ROH announced the following matches for Thursday’s episode, which will air on HonorClub:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Infantry

* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels & Jack Cartwheel

* Anna Jay vs. Nikita

* Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson

* Evil Uno vs. London Lightning

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA

* Athena and Hikaru Shida sign their ROH Women’s World Championship match contract