Card Announced For RevPro Epic Encounters 6

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Epic Encounters 6

RevPro Wrestling has revealed the card for Epic Encounters 6, which will include a women’s title match and the first round of a tournament. The event happens on December 6 and will be streamed for free on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Bobbi Tyler
* Southside Heavyweight Championship Double Elimination Tournament, First Round: Dan Moloney, Ricky Knight Jr., Screwface Ahmed, Rob Lias, Charlie Sterling, Brendan White, Joel Redman, TBD

