wrestling / News
Card Announced For RevPro Epic Encounters 6
RevPro Wrestling has revealed the card for Epic Encounters 6, which will include a women’s title match and the first round of a tournament. The event happens on December 6 and will be streamed for free on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Bobbi Tyler
* Southside Heavyweight Championship Double Elimination Tournament, First Round: Dan Moloney, Ricky Knight Jr., Screwface Ahmed, Rob Lias, Charlie Sterling, Brendan White, Joel Redman, TBD
In 2 weeks time in non-tournament action Gisele Shaw continues her vow to be a fighting champion when she puts her gold up against Bobbi Tyler
Catch the premiere stream of Epic Encounters 6 100% free on Facebook, Twitch & YouTube on December 6th pic.twitter.com/FeTNpAF3X4
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) November 22, 2020
