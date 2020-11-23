Card Announced For RevPro Epic Encounters 6

RevPro Wrestling has revealed the card for Epic Encounters 6, which will include a women’s title match and the first round of a tournament. The event happens on December 6 and will be streamed for free on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Bobbi Tyler

* Southside Heavyweight Championship Double Elimination Tournament, First Round: Dan Moloney, Ricky Knight Jr., Screwface Ahmed, Rob Lias, Charlie Sterling, Brendan White, Joel Redman, TBD