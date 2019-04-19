wrestling / News
ROH News: Card For Next Weekend’s Crockett Cup, Flip Gordon Teased to Join Lifeblood, Quinn McKay To Be Used as Interviewer
– ROH has released an updated card for next weekend’s Crockett Cup show alongside the National Wrestling Alliance. You can see the updated lineup below. The show will stream live for HonorClub members and is live on FITE.TV:
* Crockett Cup First Round: The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express.
* Crockett Cup First Round: New Japan Pro Wrestling representatives Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs. Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King
* Crockett Cup First Round: Flip Gordon & Bandido vs. CMLL representatives Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.
* Battle Royal For Final Competitor
* Crockett Cup First Round: The War Kings vs. Winners of Battle Royal
* Crockett Cup Semi-Final Match: TBD vs. TBD
* Crockett Cup Semi-Final Match: TBD vs. TBD
* Crockett Cup Finals: TBD vs. TBD
– The company announced that Quinn McKay is set to work ROH as a backstage interviewer.
* The “news and notes” article also hinted that there are “rumors circulating” that LifeBlood is attempting to recruit Flip Gordon.
