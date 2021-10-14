Card For AEW Full Gear Allegedly Revealed Online (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It appears that the card for AEW Full Gear has leaked online after a photo of AEW President Tony Khan holding a sheet of paper with the matches went viral. A photo of Khan was recently taken at the sidelines of a Jacksonville Jaguars game which shows him with the slip of paper. Fans have deduced the matches from his handwriting. Of the matches listed, Khan has already confirmed Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World title. Keep in mind that the card is always subject to change, but this appears to be the lineup for the show on November 13:

* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page (confirmed)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

* MJF vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker vs TBD

* Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa

* Inner Circle vs. American Top Team

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow

* Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage

* The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black OR Miro OR Andrade El Idolo

* Lucha Bros vs. FTR (possibly for AEW tag team titles)