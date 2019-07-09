Card For Saturday’s NJPW on AXS TV: Five G1 Climax Matches

– AXS TV has announced the card for this Saturday’s NJPW on AXS TV, which will feature five matches from the G1 Climax show earlier in the day. The matches for the show are below.

The show airs Saturday night at 9 PM ET/PT on AXS TV.

* Jon Moxley vs. Taichi

* Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi

* Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jay White vs. Hirooki Goto