Card For Summerslam Said To Be ‘Fluid’, Matches Could Be Added, Status of Rumored Matches

– In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE officials will be having a meeting tonight to discuss the Summerslam card, which he said is in a ‘completely fluid’ state right now. As of now, the ten matches that have been officially announced are expected to remain. However, the rumored matches are in a state of flux. Matches that were previously reported could get removed, others could get added, and so on. He said that as of now, the plan is to have eleven matches on the show. Since only ten have been announced, that means there should be one more announced before the show begins on Sunday.

Meltzer said: “Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander is, as far as I know, still on the card, not announced, but who knows? I think Nakamura and Ali is a no. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan is a no. They’re pretty adamant about that right now. And the other two, the women’s tag team was put on RAW to give them more time and not to get it lost on PPV. ”

He also noted that Sami Zayn and Aleister Black were moved to Smackdown and gave an explanation for why, stating they needed an hour to fill after Vince McMahon made last-minute changes. The change with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan was reported yesterday, as WWE intends on letting the storyline play out instead of rushing the match to PPV.