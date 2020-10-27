wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Rosemary & John E. Bravo’s Wedding, Myers vs. Dreamer Hardcore Match
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is back for a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Hardcore Halloween Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers
* The Wedding Between John E. Bravo & Rosemary
* Bound for Glory 2020 Fallout
– Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60. This week’s show will showcase Eric Young vs. Bobby Roode from Slammiversary and Hard Justice 2007.
