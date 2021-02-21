Card For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight and airs live on WWE Network, with five matches currently set. You can see the lineup below for the show, which starts with the Kickoff Show at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. 411 will have live coverage of the event starting at 5:30 PM/2:30 PM.

As of now, WWE still has Asuka vs. Lacey Evans listed and up on their main page, though the preview has not been updated since Evans announced on Raw that she is pregnant. WWE has reportedly pulled the match for obvious reasons.

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus (enters last)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. TBD

* Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks