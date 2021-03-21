Card For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV

WWE is holding its Fastlane PPV tonight, and the final card is online. You can see the updated card below for the show, which streams on WWE Network and on Peacock in the US starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the Kickoff Show starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

It’s worth noting that as of now, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon is still not advertised on WWE.com. The match, which was pulled from the advertising on Wednesday, was mentioned on Friday night during Smackdown.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge is the guest special enforcer)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali

* No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Not Currently Advertised on WWE.com)