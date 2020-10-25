Card For Tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE is airing Hell in a Cell tonight on WWE Network, and the card currently stands at five matches. You can see the card as of this morning below for the show. With only five matches, it is very possible that WWE adds some additional matches in the hours between now and the show.

As always, we will have live coverage of the PPV starting tonight at 5:30 PM ET. The Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM followed by the PPV itself at 7 PM.

* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

* Money in the Bank Contract Match: Otis vs. The Miz

* Jeff Hardy vs. Elias