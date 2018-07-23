Quantcast

 

Various News: Card For Friday’s Battle Riot Special, Impact Wrestling Hypes Fallout From Slammiversary

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
MLW Middleweight Battle Riot

– MLW will present a two-hour Battle Riot special on BeIN Sports this Friday at 8PM ET, here is what is scheduled to air…

* 40 Man Battle Riot Match to earn a MLW Championship Match
* MJF vs. Joey Ryan to determine the first-ever Middleweight Champion
* Kotta Brazil vs. Myron Reed

– Impact Wrestling posted the following, hyping the fallout from last night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV…


– Here is my latest appearance on TSN’s Sunday Night’s Main Event (01:12:30 to 01:29:45), talking the week that was in WWE TV.

