Various News: Card For Friday’s Battle Riot Special, Impact Wrestling Hypes Fallout From Slammiversary

– MLW will present a two-hour Battle Riot special on BeIN Sports this Friday at 8PM ET, here is what is scheduled to air…

* 40 Man Battle Riot Match to earn a MLW Championship Match

* MJF vs. Joey Ryan to determine the first-ever Middleweight Champion

* Kotta Brazil vs. Myron Reed

– Impact Wrestling posted the following, hyping the fallout from last night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV…

TORONTO – off the back of one of the best PPV's in IMPACT history, we're not done yet! Join us in the Rebel Complex tonight and tomorrow to witness all the fallout from the show that has the wrestling world buzzing! Tonight @milanmiracle appears and @Lady_Scarlett13 debuts! pic.twitter.com/fnh4efkZkK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2018





– Here is my latest appearance on TSN’s Sunday Night’s Main Event (01:12:30 to 01:29:45), talking the week that was in WWE TV.