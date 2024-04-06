Various News: Card For Today’s Memphis Wrestling, Les Thatcher Profiled

The card is official for this week’s Memphis Wrestling TV. The synopsis for Saturday’s episode is as follows, per PWInsider:

The Ringmaster seeks revenge

Barnabas the Ringmaster says that Time was ripped away from The Circuz – and now they’re Back with a vengeance. What will Barnabas & Maurice the Strong do this week?

Reality of Wrestling Championship Match

Will Allday (c) vs Mike Anthony

As a part of the talent exchange with Booker T and Reality of Wrestling, Will Allday is set to defend his ROW Championship against one of Memphis Wrestling’s very best!

Blaylock Complaint

Jimmy Blaylock has requested interview time to vent about the match-making in Memphis Wrestling.

Tag Team Match

The Righteous Path vs Top Gunz

The Righteous Path is stronger than ever, according to Reverend Ash Taylor. And they look to prove it against the Top Gunz. Will Reverend continue to target The GunShow?

Women’s Division Match

DDT Diana Taylor vs Raven Black

DDT is fresh of a victory at SuperBout III and looks to continue her winning ways against the debuting Raven Black!

Iron Sharpens Iron

We will take a look inside the WrestleCenter where All the Way Ray Collins & The Bos Tim Bosby have been in the lab, putting in work.

Tag Team Match

Derrick King & Ray Ray Sanders vs The O’Neal Brothers with Nixi XS

DK & Ray Ray are back and ready for tag team action! But they may need to be on lookout for the LA Hustlers, after what’s transpired the last few weeks.

Main Event

K-Toomer will defend the Memphis Heritage Championship – Sho Nuff!

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – it’s Memphis Wrestling!